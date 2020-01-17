MIAMI (CBSMiami) – With more drivers on the road this holiday weekend and for the upcoming Super Bowl, the Broward Sheriff’s Office and Florida Highway Patrol are urging drivers to be alert.

“Our jobs are always at risk, especially with the traffic stops, said sheriff’s Deputy Sam Pagano.

One way to stay safe is by remembering the ‘Move Over’ law. Because while we drive on the roads, there are others who work on them.

“We want to let the drivers know to please move over. Pay more attention on the road. Don’t text and drive. Think about us. We are human beings too,” said FHP Lt. Yanko Reyes.

Under state law, if an emergency or service vehicle is on the side of the road, a driver needs to move over a lane. If for whatever reason they can’t, they need to slow down to 20 miles per hour less than the speed limit.

Last week Trooper Andy Ong just started back at work, two years after he was hit and run over by a car while doing his job.

“We need the motorists’ assistance. We all need it. All these incident responders and first responders, law enforcement, fire rescue personnel, DOT, road rangers. These people want to go home to their families at the end of the day,” said Jim Jennings with Emerald Towing.

Equally dangerous are distracted drivers. Texting and driving is illegal now in Florida.

Drivers caught violating the Mover Over face fines. In Broward, it’s $165 and in Miami-Dade it’s $179 as well as 3 points on your license which can result in license suspension.