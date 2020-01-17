FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Broward County Public Schools honored some hard-working employees with their 2020 Caliber Awards.

The school system named Melissa Holtz as Principal of the Year.

She’s served as principal of Wilton Manors Elementary for the past eight years. Holtz said she believes students are individuals and may require different approaches to education.

As a principal of a cluster site of 60 students with autism, Holtz observes differentiated instruction at its best. “When I get to see a student with Autism Spectrum Disorder become mainstreamed – sing with the choir, run for student council, earn honor roll and so much more – but when those things happen, it reminds me that all students can grow and learn,” said Holtz.

The Assistant Principal of the Year honor went to Sean Curran.

He has served as assistant principal at Fort Lauderdale High School for the past five years.

Curran said he believes students deserve an individualized and comprehensive education to maximize their full potential.

“I’ve been fortunate to work with and inspire some of the most brilliant students to achieve great things, and to work with and inspire struggling students to reach their fullest potentials,” said Curran. “We need to ensure that we provide a learning community that allows students the freedom to explore their place in the world and instill in them the confidence to pursue their goals.”

Cari Rodriguez as named their Teacher of the Year.

She has been an educator for 21 years, the last six at Harbordale Elementary School. She said she enjoys mixing fun with learning.

“Student achievement is my inspiration,” says Rodriguez. “Whether building an igloo while studying the Inuit, eating pasta puttanesca while reading, or dancing and singing to multiplication facts, I want my students to enjoy learning.”

Rodriguez holds several “firsts” in her family, but the one she is most proud of is becoming a teacher.

The School-Related Employee of the Year went to Jane Fleming, the confidential office manager at Pioneer Middle School where she has served students and families for 28 of her 31 years in the District. In addition to her assigned duties and responsibilities, Fleming assumes a multitude of tasks each day and is also the principal’s secretary.