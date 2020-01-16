Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) –
It happened Wednesday night around 9:45 p.m. at NW 135th Street and NW 30th Avenue.
Arriving officers found a woman who had been struck laying in the street. She died on the scene.
Police say the driver who hit the woman did not stop or try to render aid.
“The biggest concern we have here is it was just a traffic accident. That’s all we know at this point. So it’s very disheartening to leave someone’s mother, sister, daughter or whomever on the roadway and that person leave the scene of this traffic accident. With no regard for human life,” said Opa-locka Police Chief James Dobson.
Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).
