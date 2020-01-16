



MIAMI SHORES (CBSMiami) — Miami Shores is popping these days. On almost every street corner, there is something new and happening. It is safe to say this charming sleepy town is no longer so sleepy.

“You see so many more people walking around the streets of Miami Shores these days. There is so much going on now,” said John Hornbuckle, President of the Greater Miami Shores Chamber of Commerce. “The other great thing about Miami Shores is there is free parking everywhere.”

Free parking is good news for those checking out all of the new restaurants.

Two of those new restaurants are one storefront away from each other. They are Sins Gastrobar and Amaranthine Bistro.

CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo and Hornbuckle start at Sins Gastrobar.

It is a modern, chic, and comfortable indoor-outdoor eatery with an eclectic signature cocktail menu and food concept built all around things that are sinfully good.

“Our gastrobar concept is all around the 7 deadly sins as well as handcrafted cocktails,” explained partner and General Manager Carlos Oropeza. “Our small bites are called ‘Tiny Sins’ and our healthy salad options are called ‘No Regrets’.”

In the ‘Tiny Sins’ category, Chef Adriana cooks up their signature pork belly bites. They are sautéed in a soy ginger glaze and topped with sesame seeds.

“These are so sinful, I can already see my devils horns up here,” said Petrillo laughing.

In the ‘Main Virtues’ category, they indulge in gnocchi with shrimp and scallops in a divine creamy bacon emulsion sauce before moving on to the sinfully delicious steak with chimichurri sauce.

A few steps away from Sins Gastrobar is Amaranthine Bistro, a Mediterranean inspired eatery with dining in and out, serving breakfast lunch and dinner, with a menu that’s eclectic and fun.

Amaranthine is named after a plant that never dies and has a creative cocktail menu poured by a master mixologist.

Chef George Makrisis mans the kitchen watching locals and tourists discover his passion for the region.

“The people love the food, so far it’s been busy,” said Chef.

Back in the kitchen, he creates his take on the Greek “Moussaka,” a classic dish made with ground beef and so much more then topped with Béchamel cheese that is scorched.

“For me, it’s a delicious Greek comfort food. That Béchamel cheese goes perfectly with the texture of meat and vegetables,” said Petrillo after a bite.

Next is Shy Lamb, roasted spring lamb presented as a gift in parchment paper. Petrillo says it is very tender.

“It’s the way the way we cook the lamb we bake the lamb for hours,” said Makrisis.

“I mean it’s so tender, it doesn’t need a knife,” Petrillo said.

Sins Gastrobar and Amaranthine Bistro are both open seven days a week.