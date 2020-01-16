MIAMI (CBSMiami) – For those planning on taking part in the “Wheels Up, Guns Down” event over the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend, law enforcement says they will be out in full force.

“Every year, we see individuals who go out there and act in a lawless manner,” said FHP Trooper Joe Sanchez. “Law enforcement is committed to making sure those individuals are apprehended.”

The annual event started as a way to honor Dr. King. However, troopers say it’s become a dangerous display of stunts and racing on South Florida streets.

When it comes to motorcycles, ATV’s, dirt bikes, and other off-highway vehicles, Miami-Dade Police and Florida Highway Patrol say they have a zero-tolerance policy for reckless riding and dangerous driving.

“It’s important for them to know they’re putting their lives in danger, as well as others, and we are committed to making sure that, if we do stop you and we do apprehend you, that you will be arrested and your bike will be seized,” warned Trooper Sanchez.

They held a press conference Thursday to remind people that dirt bikes and ATV’s are not only dangerous but also illegal on I-95 and Florida expressways.

In 2019, MDPD says there were a total of 24 lives taken in ATV, moped, scooter, and motorcycle crashes in the county. They are pleading with those who take part to ride their off-road vehicles on designated tracks and follow the laws.

“We, the Miami-Dade police department, as well as our law enforcement partners, are committed to the safety of every resident and every visitor to our county,” said Detective Angel Rodriguez.

Last year, in Miami-Dade alone, 14 people were arrested over the weekend and more than 30 illegal vehicles were confiscated.

Police are urging the public to say something if they see something suspicious.