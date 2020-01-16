  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami News, Plantation, Postal Carrier Robbed

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the person who robbed a postal carrier in Plantation last month.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service Miami Division said the carrier was robbed by a man on December 28th, around 5:30 p.m., at 4251 NW 5th Street.

They described the man as being 6’2″ to 6’4″, about 190 pounds, and had a gray shirt covering his face. The assailant fled in a gray Dodge Charger with dark tinted windows.

Postal officials did not say what was taken in the robbery.

Anyone with information is urged to call the US Postal Inspection Service at (877) 876-2455.

Comments