Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the person who robbed a postal carrier in Plantation last month.
The U.S. Postal Inspection Service Miami Division said the carrier was robbed by a man on December 28th, around 5:30 p.m., at 4251 NW 5th Street.
They described the man as being 6’2″ to 6’4″, about 190 pounds, and had a gray shirt covering his face. The assailant fled in a gray Dodge Charger with dark tinted windows.
Postal officials did not say what was taken in the robbery.
Anyone with information is urged to call the US Postal Inspection Service at (877) 876-2455.
You must log in to post a comment.