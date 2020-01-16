MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Transplant Institute performed more organ transplants in 2019 than any other hospital, making it the number one transplant center in the United States.

For 50 years, the Miami Transplant Institute has been saving lives.

Lives like 9-year-old Camila Correa, who was diagnosed with a life-threatening liver and bile duct disease.

“She is a true miracle child. She’s been through a lot,” said Keiner Correa, Camila’s father.

She’s had three transplants in her young life.

The last one was just this past October. She spent 46-days in intensive care before being discharged on Christmas Eve.

“She’s doing very well. I’d like to thank the Miami Transplant team for all that they do,” said Keiner Correa.

“When you see that it’s said there are miracles at Jackson, it’s true. This is our miracle,” added Emilia Correa, Camila’s mother.

Stories like Camila’s are not unusual for the Miami Transplant Institute.

In fact, doctors with MTI performed 747 transplants in 2019. The number is a record for the hospital as well as the organization that tracks organ procurement and transplants.

The institute was designated for the first time as the largest transplant hospital in the United States.

“It’s the gift that we have to do the jobs that we have,” said Dr. Giselle Guerra, medical director of the Miami Transplant Institute. “We give the gift of life that few people are able to say that on a continuous basis that we come to work and make a difference like we do.”

For families like Camila’s and the doctors involved in their transplants, it’s the donors they give thanks to.

“All those families and living donors that actually gave us the gift of life. This is a new start for many people like Camila, and without them we wouldn’t be here,” said Dr. Rodrigo Vianna, director of the Miami Transplant Institute.

“We would like to thank the donor. We don’t know who it was, but without the donor nothing is possible,” said Keiner Correa

And it’s because of those donors, children like Camila are able to give their thanks.

“Thank you, doctors and nurses and all medical team. Thank you for my life. I love you and god bless you,” said Camila.

When asked what she wants to be when she grows up, Camila said she wants to be a fashion designer.

The Miami Transplant Institute is now in its 50th year of partnership between the University of Miami and Jackson Memorial Hospital.

It is now the largest and most comprehensive transplant program in the U.S. for adults and children.