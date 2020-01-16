



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami is not going to this year’s Super Bowl, but four Miami-Dade County dogs will be representing South Florida at Puppy Bowl XVI and Dog Bowl III.

The Miami-Dade County Animal Services Department said four-legged athletes will be traveling to New York City for Animal Planet’s ruff-est and toughest competitions.

The South Florida pooches will be featured in a two-day event packed full of “tail wags, belly rubs, and cuteness during football’s biggest weekend.”

“We are so proud of our four finalist who will compete in this year’s events and are confident we have some determined competitor with an excellent chance of bringing home the awards,” said Alex Muñoz, Miami-Dade Animals Services Director.

“Our four-legged athletes have a great track record, with past Miami-Dade competitors not only bringing home the winning trophy and MVP title but also finding their forever families at the Bowl.”

Our dogs are kind of a big deal. That’s why @AnimalPlanet selected THREE Miami-Dade shelter pups for #PuppyBowlXVI! You can watch Cafecito, Goldie and Comet compete for glory on the gridiron on Feb. 2. (Yes, that’s the same day as the Super Bowl, but priorities, people!) pic.twitter.com/JnYJv76xAT — Miami-Dade Animals (@AdoptMiamiPets) January 16, 2020

DOG BOWL III, a one-hour special hosted by award-winning animal advocate Jill Rappaport, takes place on Saturday, February 1 at 8 p.m.

The event features more than 65 dogs from animal shelters around the country.

Puppy Bowl XVI will see 96 puppies vying for the CHEWY “Lombarky” Trophy on Sunday, February 2 at 3 p.m.

These doggies will be looking to find their fur-ever homes.

The Miami representatives are:

Cafecito

Breed: Poodle/Maltese mix

Gender: Male

Temperament: Highly caffeinated.

Goldie

Breed: Terrier mix

Gender: Male

Temperament: Obedient and sweet.

Comet

Breed: Labrador “Receiver”

Gender: Male

Temperament: Athletic ball hog.

Ziggy

Breed: Papillion/ Corgi Mix

Gender: Male

Temperament: Serious and strong.

About Miami-Dade County Animal Services

Every year Miami-Dade County Animal Services Department (Animal Services) provides care and refuge for 28,000 to 30,000 unwanted dogs and cats. Every day, Animal Services staff works diligently to find life-long homes for these abandoned animals by facilitating onsite adoptions, hosting off-site adoptions at events and locations throughout the community, and working collaboratively with rescue organizations, volunteers and adoption partners. For more information call 311 or visit www.miamidade.gov/animals

