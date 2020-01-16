MIAMI GARDENS – Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter Demi Lovato will sing the National Anthem as part of Super Bowl LIV pregame festivities at Hard Rock Stadium.
Lovato’s “Cool for the Summer,” the first single off her new album Confident, trended worldwide within hours of its release and hit #1 on iTunes in 37 countries.
The multi-platinum Lovato will join a prestigious line up of Super Bowl National Anthem performers, including Gladys Knight, Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Luke Bryan, Whitney Houston, Diana Ross, Jennifer Hudson, Billy Joel, P!NK, Jordin Sparks, Idina Menzel, Mariah Carey, Alicia Keys, and Neil Diamond.
In addition, on behalf of the National Association of the Deaf (NAD), Christine Sun Kim, internationally renowned sound artist and performer, will sign the National Anthem in American Sign Language.
The NFL previously announced that Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will headline the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show.
