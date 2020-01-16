  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

DAVIE (CBSMiami) – The holidays may be over but it looks like porch pirates work year-round.

Davie police released pictures of a package thief who has struck several homes in Southwest Ranches along 188th Avenue between Griffin Road and Stirling Road.

Police say he drives a silver Volkswagen Jetta with stickers in the front window and he’s seen wearing the same hat in each surveillance picture.

If you recognize him, call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477).

