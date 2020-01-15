MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Maryland man has pleaded guilty in Miami federal court to threatening to injure or kill Hispanics in South Florida.
Investigators say 35-year-old Eric Lin of Clarksburg made repeated on-line threatening communications that targeted Hispanics.
According to the facts admitted in a change of plea hearing, between May 30th, 2019, and August 14, 2019, Lin made multiple threats on Facebook to injure and kill an unidentified South Florida woman. She believes he targeted her after he met her at a Miami restaurant where she worked. Lin also admitted to threatening to kill all Hispanics in Miami and other places.
Among the threats that Lin admitted to making included: “I’m coming to Rape and kill you” and “I will stop at Nothing until you, your family, your friends,, your entire WORTHLESS LATIN RACE IS RACIALLY EXTERMINATED!”
Lin also admitted that in his messages he discussed mass shootings of Hispanics and the idolization of Adolf Hitler.
Lin, who is charged with knowingly and intentionally transmitting a threatening communication in interstate commerce, faces a maximum term of five years in prison and three years of supervised release when he is sentenced in March.
