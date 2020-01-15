Comments
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The city of Fort Lauderdale has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for Victoria Park following a water main break.
According to city officials, the break happened when a contractor doing work in the vicinity of NE 4 Street and NE 7 Avenue struck a 12-inch water main.
The advisory will remain in effect until tests show the water is safe to drink.
Residents should boil water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient.
The break is not too far from the area that’s been dealing with a series of sewage main breaks over the past several weeks.
However, Wednesday’s incident is not related to any of those problems.
