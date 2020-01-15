Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A South Florida man accused of making threats against President Donald Trump was denied bond on Wednesday morning.
A judge denied Chauncy Lump, an Oakland Park security guard, bond in federal court Wednesday morning.
Lump, 26, was arrested after the US Secret Service says he began live-streaming a seven-minute video on Facebook making several threats against the president in response to the killing of Qassem Soleimani, Iran’s top general.
In the video, agents say he also threatened to blow up Broward County.
