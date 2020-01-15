  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – NASA completed its first spacewalk of 2020 on Wednesday and it was done by all-female astronauts.

Astronauts Christina Koch and Jessica Meir, making history’s second all-female spacewalk.

The pair floated outside the international space station to replace a set of aging solar array batteries.

This marks the 225th excursion devoted to the assembly and maintenance of the station.

Koch and Meir staged the first all-female spacewalk last October.

