MIAMI (CBSMiami) – NASA completed its first spacewalk of 2020 on Wednesday and it was done by all-female astronauts.
Astronauts Christina Koch and Jessica Meir, making history’s second all-female spacewalk.
✅ Another spacewalk task completed by @Astro_Christina and @Astro_Jessica as they work outside the @Space_Station on replacing nickel-hydrogen batteries with new lithium-ion batteries. A third new battery is now installed. Live: https://t.co/CEsJrxByMF pic.twitter.com/pnhqGjK7P9
— NASA (@NASA) January 15, 2020
The pair floated outside the international space station to replace a set of aging solar array batteries.
This marks the 225th excursion devoted to the assembly and maintenance of the station.
Koch and Meir staged the first all-female spacewalk last October.
