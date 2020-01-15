MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami-Dade police officer was in the right place at the right time to save several people after a shed and fence behind two residences went up in flames.
While on routine patrol early Tuesday morning, Officer Roland Garcia observed and smelled heavy smoke in the area of SW 24th Street and SW 92nd Avenue.
In looking around, he found the source at the rear of a building at 2502 SW 89 Avenue, a shed and fence line that was fully engulfed which was adjacent to two residences.
Garcia’s body cam video shows him going door to door at the multi-unit residences and banging on doors to wake up those inside.
While he was busy getting the residents out and to safety, firefighters arrived and began attacking the blaze. They were able to get it under control and put it out a short time later.
They have not said what sparked the fire. No injuries were reported.
