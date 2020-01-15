FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A Lauderhill man was taken into custody after he threatened to commit mass murder on Instagram.
On January 12, Lauderhill police received a call from Hollywood police that Shawn Walker, 27, who lives in an apartment in the 4400 block of NW 18th Street, had posted threats to commit mass murder and suicide.
It was a friend of Walker who saw the online threats and alerted the Hollywood police.
When Lauderhill police went to Walker’s residence, he admitted to posting the threatening message using his cell phone, according to his arrest report.
Walker was taken to the Lauderhill Police Department where during questioning he reportedly provided a full confession.
Walker was then arrested and charged with intimidation – write, send threat to kill or injure.
