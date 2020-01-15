MIAMI (CBSMiami) – In response to recent anti-Semitic attacks around the world, the Jewish community in South Florida is looking for ways to stay safe and stand up against anti-Semitism.
On Wednesday, the Greater Miami Jewish Federation met with Miami-Dade’s Community Relations Board to discuss options.
The federation said it is doing what it can to fight hate and increase security by working closely with law enforcement.
“We know that we have so many friends in the community…. we have allies we have coalitions and we are very proud of these relationships,” said Carol Brick-Turin, director of the Jewish Community Relations.
The federation said it is devoting more of its resources to train law enforcement about hate crimes and better protect all communities.
