ORLANDO (CBSMiami/AP) — Florida Democrats have taken a swipe at President with a billboard in Kissimmee which shows the president tossing paper towels at a Puerto Rican church after the island was devastated by Hurricane Maria.
The unveiling comes days before Vice President Mike Pence’s to the city for a Latinos for Trump rally.
Kissimmee has a large Puerto Rican population, including many who came to central Florida after the 2017 hurricane.
Above the image of President Donald Trump tossing the paper towels into a crowd, are the words “Prohibido Olvidar,” or “Never Forget” in English. Critics at the time said the president’s tossing of the paper towels showed a lack of sensitivity to the devastation on the island.
Pence is the featured speaker at a Latinos for Trump rally on Thursday. The vice president and his wife also are attending a Keep American Great rally in Tampa later in the day.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
You must log in to post a comment.