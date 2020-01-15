MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Imagine not only going to Super Bowl 54 at Hard Rock Stadium, but imagine spending the night inside a stadium suite turned hotel room!
Courtyard by Marriott, the NFL’s official hotel partner, has turned one of the suites at Hard Rock Stadium into a hotel room for the winner of its Super Bowl Sleepover Contest.
NFL and Miami Dolphins legend Dan Marino gave CBSMiami.com a look inside this ultimate hotel experience.
“I think it’s pretty neat,” said Marino and he explained that the contest winner, and three guests will be waking up on Super Bowl Sunday inside the suite with amazing views of the field.
“They’ll be the first fans in the stadium for Super Bowl Sunday,” said Marino. “This is the best room, and the only room.”
The winner and friends will also be treated to in-stadium experiences, and a weekend full of exclusive events.
