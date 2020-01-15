MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A 90-year-old female boxing pioneer was recognized Wednesday night for her achievements, both in and out of the ring.
The city of Miami Beach honored Barbara Buttrick with a proclamation for her work in advancing women’s boxing.
Buttrick made her mark back in 1959 by beating Gloria Adams at the North Miami Armory. It was also the first ever women’s fight in Florida.
In addition to her world championship titles, Buttrick also founded the Women’s International Boxing Federation.
“I never really imagined being accepted and something being people would look at as the normal thing now,” she said. “There’s so many girls boxing on the TV and everything.”
In June, Buttrick will receive a lifetime achievement award from the International Women’s Boxing Hall of Fame.
