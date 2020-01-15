POMPANO BEACH (CBSMiami) – At least five people were injured after a vehicle slammed into a Salvation Army store in Pompano Beach.

Chopper4 was over the scene along East Copans Road Wednesday afternoon.

A man who was inside one of the dressing rooms at the time of the crash said the force of it knocked him to the ground.

“I heard a crash, thought it was a car,” said Jeff Mead. “It was just all smoky. I just tried to help a woman out, seemed like her back was broke. I felt OK, it felt like someone sucker punched me.”

The car that was lodged inside the building has since been removed.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue said the driver was among those taken to the hospital.

It’s unclear if he will be face any charges.