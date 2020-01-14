Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami-Dade police officer saved a family from possible danger after a shed caught on fire while they were sleeping.
It happened early Tuesday morning in the 8900 block of SW 25th Street.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said the officer just happened to be driving through the neighborhood when he spotted the flames behind someone’s home. He stopped to see what was going on and saw the shed on fire. The officer called 911 and then woke up the family to get them out of the house.
Firefighters arrived and knocked down the fire.
An investigation into what sparked the fire is now underway.
