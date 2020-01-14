Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — WalletHub is out with its 2020 list of the best states to retire. No surprise, Florida tops the list.
It was followed by Colorado and New Hampshire. Kentucky landed dead last.
The personal finance site compared the 50 states across 47 key metrics including affordability, state friendliness to elders, weather, and overall quality of life.
The Sunshine State ranks 2nd in both affordability and in highest percentage of population aged 65 and older, 5th in quality of life and 26th in healthcare.
