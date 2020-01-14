MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – An issue with fuel pumps is prompting Toyota to recall nearly 700,000 vehicles in the U.S.
The vehicle manufacturer says pumps can fail and cause engines to stall and can increase the risk of a crash.
The recall covers certain 2018 and 2019 Lexus LS 500, LC 500, RC 350, RC 300, GS 350, IS 300, ES 350, LX 570, GX 460, and RX 350 models.
Also included are certain 2018 and 2019 Toyota 4Runner, Camry, Highlander, Land Cruiser, Sequoia, Sienna, Tacoma, and Tundra models.
Some 2019 models also are affected including the Avalon and Corolla.
Toyota is still developing repairs.
Owners will be notified by mail in mid-March.
