PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) – Pembroke Pines police have suspended their search of two missing students after they were found in good health in Southwest Ranches.
Police used drones and bloodhounds in their search for two missing school girls.
The search, centered around Franklin Academy at 5000 SW 207 Terrace, was for 11-year-old Rylee Layne and 13-year-old Ilya Campo who were seen jumping a fence.
Both girls were seen heading East from the school at approximately 2 p.m.
