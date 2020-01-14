



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The countdown to Super Bowl 54 is on and excitement is building as the game is just 19 days away.

Rodney Barretto, the Super Bowl Host Committee Chairman and President, said Miami is just about ready to welcome football fans from across the world.

“We’ve been working for the last two years, really non-stop and, you know, the NFL is in town, they are on the ground themselves. We’ve had all kinds of security meetings, if you go through the airport, you go through Bayfront Park, you’ll see the build out for Super Bowl Live which is a free event to the public,” he said.

Super Bowl Live in Downtown Miami begins January 25th. The football fan village will have a week of family-friendly activities, concerts, fireworks, meet greet and autograph sessions with your favorite NFL players and tons of fun leading up to game day.

There’s also the Super Bowl Experience at the Miami Beach Convention Center.

Super Bowl Experience is the most exciting continuous event surrounding Super Bowl LIV – pro football’s interactive theme park offering participatory games, youth football clinics, merchandise from NFL Shop, and autograph sessions with NFL players. Super Bowl Experience also will feature personalized digital photos, a 40-yard dash and vertical jump against NFL players on LED screens, a virtual reality experience, an enhanced Super Bowl rings display and photos with the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

The Super Bowl Experience will open Saturday, January 25th to Sunday, January 26the and then from Wednesday, January 29th to Saturday, February 1st. Tickets are $30.

For more info, visit www.miasbliv.com

This will be Miami’s record-setting 11th time hosting the Super Bowl.