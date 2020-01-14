MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Chaos in the classroom as a student got into a fight with a substitute teacher at Miami Central High School.

A cell phone video of the brawl was posted on Instagram.

“I just couldn’t believe it,” said Tiara Reed, a student at Miami Central who knows the teacher. “She’s alright, she’s a good teacher.”

“I was shocked,” said fellow student Sabrina.

The video appears to show the teacher defending herself as she’s attacked by a female student. At one point the teacher had the student in a headlock in an effort to subdue her.

The student then broke free and pushed the teacher to the floor. That’s when another student helps the teacher put an end to the fight.

A spokesperson for the Miami-Dade Public Schools said the incident involved a student who was not supposed to be in that class.

Reed said she was shocked by the video because there weren’t any issues with the student at the school.

“She was quiet,” said Reed.

Theodora Roundtree, a substitute teacher at a nearby elementary school said, “I just hope for the best for the substitute teacher and the student as well.”

Roundtree admits being a “sub” is a tough job because the regular teacher is not in front of the students. She said one student actually threatened her.

“I calmed down. I held my peace. I didn’t do anything. So, the staff and the administrators handled it,” she said.

The district, which will determine if the substitute followed policy, released a statement, which read:

“Miami-Dade County Public Schools does not tolerate incidents that jeopardize the safety and well-being of students and staff members. We are deeply troubled by the behavior exhibited in this video. As part of their investigation, Miami-Dade Schools Police will be reviewing various video sources and interviewing witnesses to determine the circumstances behind this unfortunate event. Disciplinary action is forthcoming.”

The district hasn’t said if anyone was hurt.