



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez delivered his 8th and last State of the County address on Tuesday at the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science.

CLICK HERE TO READ MAYOR GIMENEZ’S SPEECH IN ITS ENTIRETY

Mayor Gimenez talked about what the future holds for the county. Things like airport and port expansion, and an expanded busway in South Miami-Dade.

Follow my State of the County 2020 address LIVE here: https://t.co/dmyJDHBup7 — Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez (@MayorGimenez) January 14, 2020

He also touted the county’s successes like financial stability, tourism, and the unemployment rate.

Gimenez also talked about how the county is ready to host its 11th Super Bowl.

Tuesday’s address comes amid rumors of the mayor’s future political plans.

Gimenez is expected to announce he’s running for Florida’s s 26th Congressional District as a Republican for the post currently held by Democrat Bebbie Mucarsel-Powell.