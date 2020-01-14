Filed Under:Bal Harbour Shops, Local TV, Miami News, Miami-Dade Fire-Rescue

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami-Dade firefighter was injured in a fall early Tuesday morning.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue was called to Bal Harbour Shops at 9700 Collins Avenue to rescue a person stuck in an elevator at the Neiman-Marcus store.

In their efforts to free the person, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said one of their firefighters suffered a long fall.

The firefighter was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center. No word on their condition.

