MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami-Dade firefighter was injured in a fall early Tuesday morning.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue was called to Bal Harbour Shops at 9700 Collins Avenue to rescue a person stuck in an elevator at the Neiman-Marcus store.
In their efforts to free the person, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said one of their firefighters suffered a long fall.
The firefighter was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center. No word on their condition.
