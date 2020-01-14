



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation is releasing new surveillance photos from a deadly home invasion in Cutler Bay.

It happened last November at a home along Southwest 222nd Street and Southwest 99th Avenue.

Investigators say Daniel Macko, his wife, and a friend were at the home when the wife left to run an errand.

When she came back police say several people jumped out of a van parked near the driveway and ambushed her.

Her husband opened the door and that’s when the intruders came in and ransacked the house.

Before leaving police say the suspects opened fire and shot Macko several times, killing him.

The suspects appeared to be wearing hoodies, gloves and at least one of them had a backpack.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Miami Police Department at (305) 603-6030 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471- TIPS (8477).