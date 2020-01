ORLANDO (CBSMiami/AP) — One person is in custody after four people were found dead inside a central Florida home.

Osceola County sheriff’s deputies were called to the home in Celebration, which is in the shadows of Walt Disney World, on Monday. The bodies were found inside the home, but sheriff’s investigators haven’t said how they were killed or what charges the person in custody would face.

The identities of the dead won’t be released until the medical examiner conducts autopsies, said sheriff’s spokesman Jacob Ruiz.

Investigators had much of the block cordoned off with yellow crime tape Monday afternoon.

Neighbor Marcelo Rodriguez said he saw deputies at the two-story home earlier Monday yelling for residents to open the front door. He said he then saw a man who lives there in handcuffs outside the home. Rodriguez said the man lived at the home with his family.

“We are in shock,” Rodriguez said. “It’s terrible.”

