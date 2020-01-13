MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Disturbing new video of a fight inside a classroom at Miami Central High School is circulating on social media.
The Miami-Dade School District confirmed the Monday afternoon brawl between a student and a substitute teacher.
A spokesperson for the district said the incident involved a student who was not supposed to be in that class.
In the video, you can see the teacher apparently trying to defend herself.
It’s not known if she or the student was injured during the brawl.
The district released a statement, which read:
“Miami-Dade County Public Schools does not tolerate incidents that jeopardize the safety and well-being of students and staff members. We are deeply troubled by the behavior exhibited on this video. As part of their investigation, Miami-Dade Schools Police will be reviewing various video sources and interviewing witnesses to determine the circumstances behind this unfortunate event. Disciplinary action is forthcoming.”
