MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Santa’s Enchanted Forest may have celebrated its last holiday at Tropical Park.
Santa’s Enchanted Forrest Inc. leases a portion of the park for its annual holiday lighting display, rides and Santa themed carnival.
Their lease ends on March 14, 2020.
Earlier this year, a resolution was prepared and put on the county commission’s agenda that would end its relationship with Santa’s Enchanted Forest Inc. because it “presents a unique opportunity to solicit proposals regarding the use of that portion of land in Tropical Park.”
The resolution was passed on February 4th.
The expiration of the for-profit event’s 1992 lease will trigger a required bidding process for the public land that’s home to the nine-week holiday fair.
Santa’s Enchanted Forest Inc. will most likely put in a bid for a new lease, but they could face competition from other companies who would use the land for their own winter event with significantly higher rent and more offerings to the public.
Santa’s Enchanted Forest paid the county $300,000 a year in rent, according to the Parks Department.
Michael Spring, the senior county administrator who oversees the Parks Department, told CBS4 news partner The Miami Herald that he expected the county to demand more benefits from the next operator, including increased spending on security and “enhancements” to the event site itself.
