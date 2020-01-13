MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s been 10 years since a catastrophic earthquake struck Haiti, severely damaging the capital city Port-au-Prince in seconds.
The 7.0 magnitude earthquake killed more than two hundred thousand people and left millions homeless.
Members of South Florida’s Haitian community, along with Mayor Francis Suarez, gathered in Little Haiti to commemorate the anniversary Sunday night.
“I lost my father and my uncle and other family members and I am here to support everyone here, who I’m sure is here sharing my pain in one way, shape, or form. We’re just here for the moral support, it’s been 10 years but it feels like yesterday, but this year was the first time I felt the courage to come out and talk about it,” said Johanne Steger.
Haitians remembered the country’s tragic earthquake with a moment of silence at 4:51 p.m. and then held a silent march to the Little Haiti Cultural Complex.
