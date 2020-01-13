POMPANO BEACH (CBSMiami) – A Pompano Beach family auto business is cleaning up after someone set nine of their cars on fire.

It happened at the O and D Auto sales Lot located in the 2800 block of NE 7th Avenue.

The owner says she found out the cars were on fire after seeing news reports she rushed over and was relieved none of her family was injured.

The entire incident was captured on their surveillance camera system.

In the video, you see a man in a white coverall pouring can after can of possibly gasoline on car after car.

Thirty seconds later, the vehicles erupt in flames.

“It’s very heart-wrenching. I don’t know who did this but they have to look into themselves,” the owner tells CBS4.

She says their insurance won’t cover the loss.

“It’s going to really hurt the business. Kids need to be provided for,” she says.

The Pompano Beach Fire Department is investigating the arson.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BSO at 954-321-4231 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).