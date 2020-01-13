MIAMI (CBSMiami) – After a windy weekend, it is not as blustery today. Though South Florida is still breezy with east winds 10 to 15 miles per hour.

Although the rain chance is somewhat low today, spotty showers will be possible.

A few showers moved across parts of Miami-Dade and the Keys this morning and it was a warm start with low to mid-70s.

Small craft should exercise caution and there is a dangerous high-risk of rip currents at the beach.

Monday highs will climb to the low to mid-80s, as we will be flirting with record heat.

The CBS4 weather team is forecasting a high of 83 degrees in Miami.

The old record high is 84 degrees set back in 1993.

Tuesday will not be as gusty with highs in the low 80s and the chance for spotty showers.

The wind will continue to subside through mid-week. By end of the week, we’ll wake up with lows in the upper 60s and highs will climb to around 80 degrees.

Look for a stronger breeze to develop again by Friday.