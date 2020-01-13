MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami Beach police officer is recovering after being stabbed over the weekend by a man who was then shot to death by police.

Cell phone video shows tense moments before a Saturday night officer-involved shooting.

According to police, one of their officers “made contact” with the man at 10th Street and Ocean Drive and that man stabbed the officer. Several officers are seen confronting the suspect with their guns drawn. Police then used a taser on the man who then fell to the ground. Officers then rushed at the man and multiple gunshots can be heard. There was a break and then another round of gunshots.

Both the injured officer and the man were taken to the Jackson Memorial’s Ryder Trauma Center. Police confirmed that the man died at the hospital. The department’s spokesperson says the injured officer will survive.

“Our officer thankfully is stable and expected to be okay. Again, just after 9 p.m., busy Miami Beach, the heart of South Beach, 10th Street and Ocean Drive, one of our officers was stabbed,” Officer Ernesto Rodriguez said.

It’s unclear what initially led investigators to interact with the man.

Police shut down a stretch of Ocean Drive on South Beach for hours for their investigation. Nearby, dozens of people were at bars and restaurants. Many of whom stopped to watch officers collect evidence.

Sunday, the crime scene was gone and business was booming once again. Police officers were back in the area patrolling like they normally do a busy weekend. But they are still on alert.

“Unfortunately, our officers put on their badge and put a gun on their side each day and what they are prepared to face,” Rodriguez said.