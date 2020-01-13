Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Monday marked the first day on the job for Miami-Dade’s new top cop.
Deputy director Freddy Ramirez officially took over as the Miami-Dade police director.
Ramirez replaces long-time director Juan Perez, who retired Sunday.
Perez has been on the force for nearly 30 years and spent the last four as the head of the department.
On Sunday, Perez posted a video on Twitter thanking the community for letting him work beside them all these years.
It is unclear if Perez will be running for an elected office.
You must log in to post a comment.