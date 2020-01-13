Comments
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Confessed Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz will be in court Monday for a hearing concerning charges that he assaulted a Broward corrections deputy while in jail.
In November 2018, Cruz was charged with battery, aggravated assault and use of a chemical or electric weapon against an officer.
Cruz is accused of attacking the deputy after he asked Cruz not to drag his sandals on the ground while walking in the dayroom area of the jail.
According to an incident report, Cruz gave him the finger before he hit the deputy in the face and tried to take his stun gun.
