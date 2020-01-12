FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A heartbreaking end to a search for a missing woman in Fort Lauderdale.

Flowers are now near a pond where Kelly Glover’s body was found.

Fort Lauderdale police officers pulled her body out of the water Saturday, just east of I-95 near Cypress Creek Road.

The discovery was made as a crew of dozens were getting ready to search.

Glover’s family tried to hold back tears before handing out flyers throughout the area to let people know she has been missing since early Thursday morning after a late dinner with work friends.

“She has been missing for about 58 hours now. We need everyone’s help and resources to try to locate her,” Adam Bremer.

Bremer was there to help search for his wife. Loved ones were hopeful for a different outcome like, her sister, Melissa Glover.

“Kelly we love you and we know you didn’t do this on purpose and we are here to help find you,” Melissa Glover said.

It’s still unclear how Glover’s body ended up in this pond. But CBS4’s Ty Russell did notice a sign warning people about fishing and swimming. It also tells them to watch out for gators.

“We have not really been able to dial in much more information other than Krista said they went to bed. Then, she woke up and Kelly had vanished from the hotel room,” Melissa Glover said.

The 37-year-old, who was visiting from Utah, was staying at a hotel near the pond. Her little sister, Danielle Glover, told CBS4 that she was in South Florida for business.

“She was here for a work trip. I used to work for the same company. She was here to do a marketing video shoot,” Danielle Glover said.

Police don’t suspect foul play. However, detectives are still investigating. Relatives said Glover was last seen on surveillance video in the stairwell at the hotel.

Even after the discovery, relatives were thankful for these local church members and police officers for their help.

“I really appreciate all of the help everyone has done so far to get the ball rolling, the police force, detectives, the hotel,” her dad said.

Detectives with the Fort Lauderdale Police Department are now waiting on the medical examiner to determine a cause of death.