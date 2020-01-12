Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Rapper Trick Daddy is now out of jail after being arrested on DUI and possession of cocaine charges.
According to CBS4 news partner the Miami Herald, police arrested the rapper, whose real name is Maurice Young, early Saturday morning near SW 128th Avenue and 42nd Street.
Police first received reports of a driver hitting signs and running red lights.
Officers said when they approached the driver side of the car, they found the rapper asleep at the wheel.
His arrest report stated that officers found the rapper slurring his words, his eyes were bloodshot and his breath smelled like alcohol.
Police said they also found cocaine stashed inside his car.
Young has since posted a $6,000 bond.
You must log in to post a comment.