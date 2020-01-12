



MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – On October 16th, The Carlyle Cafe, Caffe Milano and Casa Grande Beach House, along with six other sidewalk businesses, were forced to close their doors for 24 hours.

CBS4 news partner the Miami Herald reports the restaurants failed to comply for a second time with the rules of what hosts or hostesses can say to pedestrians.

According to the Miami Herald, a Code Compliance officer made the report. The Miami Heralded added that customers have complained about false advertising in pricing – being told one thing and charged another by “pushy” employees on the sidewalk in front of the establishment.

“I bought three shots and paid almost $100, so they definitely are not upfront with their prices,” said Gloria Arias, a visitor. “They promise you drinks, drink specials and all that, and you end up paying more than you expected.”

They also observed no pricing on some menus.

“There’s pricing on some items, and we were like, ‘Oh, is it because it’s more or they don’t what to tell you,’” DeeDee Robinson said.

The city commission passed the sidewalk cafe rules, or the code of conduct proposal, in September but they didn’t start being enforced until October.

The Miami Herald reports the three Ocean Drive restaurants received second violations in early January.

First violations cost $500 and second violations within a year cost $750.

After the second violation, the city manager can suspend business for 24 hours.

Third violations and fourth violations can result in anywhere from almost $1,300 fine along with being forced to close for an entire weekend.

The violations begin at 8 a.m. next Thursday.