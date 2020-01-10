PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) – Don’t you hate it when you’re driving down the road and you spot a lizard or a spider in your car? Well just imagine if it was a snake!
That’s exactly what happened to a woman in Pembroke Pines Friday night.
According to Pembroke Pines police, the woman was driving down Hiatus Road when she noticed a “sssscary sight.” It was a snake inside of her car.
The woman, managed to stay calm, pulled over on the side of the road and called police.
WEB EXTRA: Pembroke Pines Officer Coax Snake Out Of Driver’s Air Vent
According to the police department tweet, “Officer Patrick Pagliai responded, coaxed the snake out of the air vents, and was able to safely catch the offending serpent (a harmless rat snake).
Police say if you ever find yourself in a similar situation, just remain calm and safely pull your vehicle off the road or into a nearby parking lot so you can call for help.
