MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police are looking for answers and help as they try to solve the murders of two homeless people in the waning days of 2019.
On December 27th, 40-year-old Rony Dassas was fatally shot outside a bathroom in a park at 690 NE 159th Street around 7 a.m. Two days later, 41-year-old Donna Edwards died from a gunshot wound at an abandoned property less than 10 blocks away from there.
Police have not said if the two murders are connected.
On Friday, Miami-Dade police with the assistance of the Intracoastal District and the Homeless Trust handed out flyers and talked to businesses in the areas where the murders occurred.
Investigators are seeking help from the community that can lead to the identity of the person or persons responsible.
