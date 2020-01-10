MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One of two men man accused of beating up a tourist in the Brickell area of Miami has been taken into custody.

It happened in the early morning hours of January 2nd on SW 11th Street.

Kevin Metz, from Illinois, initially told investigators that he had been drinking with friends and didn’t remember if his bloody lip and cut on the back of his head came from being jumped or falling because he was intoxicated.

A witness told investigators he saw Metz, 26, being attacked by two men.

Metz was taken to Mercy Hospital. There he told police he remembered by chased by two men because he felt as if he was being targeted. He said he felt threatened and threw the cup of coffee he was holding at them in self-defense. That’s when he said he thought they jumped him.

During the course of their investigation, police obtained surveillance video from a nearby liquor store at 1040 South Miami Avenue that shows one of the men punch the Metz in his face, which dropped him to the sidewalk.

The two men then returned minutes later, went through Metz’s pockets, and stole his cell phone.

A week later, a legal representative for one of the men seen in the video contacted police about turning himself in.

On January 9th, Malcom Foster, 26, did just that. Police said he is the same person depicted in the video punching Metz during the robbery.

Foster has been charged with simple battery, a misdemeanor.