SUNRISE (CBSMiami) — Every Friday, in partnership with the Florida Panthers, we put the spotlight on a hero among us, men or women who have gone beyond the call of duty for our country.

This week, we are meeting United States World War II Veteran Arnie Kann.

Tech Sergeant Kann was drafted in 1942 and served until 1946. He was part of the 42nd Infantry Division called the “Rainbow Division”.

He is a survivor of the attack on Pearl Harbor and led his 38-man platoon into France and Germany to assist in liberating the Nazi’s first concentration camp in Dachau.

“I was always scared like everybody else. I had a guy die in my arms after he got shot. I went over to him, I didn’t want to see him, die but that’s what happened. That’s the bad part of the war,” recalled Kann. “They taught us that a long time ago when we got on the boat to go overseas. They had a big slogan, kill or be killed, and that what you live with. I’m glad I was part of it at the time, you don’t think of it but now I’m glad.”

Kann is also celebrating a major milestone.

“I’m 100 years old December 7. I never thought I’d make it. I did my duty for my country and I’m proud of that.”

On his 100th birthday, Arnie was honored at a recent Florida Panthers game.

He stood on the ice and later in the stands, surrounded by his family as this 100-year-old veteran thanked the fan-filled arena as they too took their feet to honor this hero among us.

On behalf of the Florida Panthers and CBS4, we would like to say happy 100th birthday and thank you United States World War II Veteran Tech Sergeant Arnie Kann for your service and dedication to our country.