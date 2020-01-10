MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The family of a woman who died after being shot while driving on I-95 wants her killer brought to justice.

Melissa Gonzalez, 22, and her boyfriend Julian Veliz Cortina, 26, were in the southbound lanes of the highway last Friday night when suddenly the passenger side window of their silver Chevrolet sedan broke near NW 79th Street.

Cortina, who was in the passenger seat, said at the time he heard gunfire. When looked over to see if Gonzalez was okay, he realized that she had been shot. He immediately grabbed the steering wheel, took control of the car, then jumped out of it and ran to the shoulder where he called for help. The car came to rest on the shoulder.

Gonzalez was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital where she died.

“Someone unjustly took away her life and shot her. At this moment, I don’t know why,” said Gonzalez’s mother Sheila Nunez.

Gonzalez was a graduate from Florida International University and an aspiring lawyer.

Cortina, who was not injured in the shooting, told investigators the shots came from a dark-colored vehicle.

FHP investigators have ruled out the possibility of road rage.

Gonzalez’s father lives in Cuba. Senator Marco Rubio is helping the family with a humanitarian visa application so he can come to South Florida to attend her funeral.