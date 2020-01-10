Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man was seriously hurt in a wild wreck in northwest Miami.
The car ended up wedged underneath a parked tractor-trailer at NW 22nd Avenue and 41st Street.
Firefighters extricated the driver and rushed him to Jackson Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.
A short distance away at NW 27th Avenue and 30th Street police found a Lexus SUV with severe front end damage, a juvenile was taken into custody.
There’s no official word if the two scenes are connected.
