



The Children’s Services Council (CSC) of Broward County, in partnership with Guardian ad Litem, the YMCA of South Florida, dozens of other organizations and in conjunction with Children’s Week 2020, presents a Fun Walk/Run Health and Wellness Resource Fair on Saturday, January 25 at the YMCA in Hallandale Beach located on 501 SE 1st Ave. from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

The event, which launches a 4-month-long Broward AWARE! Protecting OUR Children campaign, will feature entertainment from 103.5 The Beat Stichiz and DJ Ivory, dozens of vendors providing free resources and giveaways, a non-competitive fun Walk/Run and information on how to keep children safe from abuse and neglect. Free refreshments and giveaways will make this a great event for the entire family.

Other community events throughout the four-month campaign that will culminate in April, during Child Abuse Prevention Month include:

The Awesome Dads/Awesome Men (ADAM) Challenge in March, and the 12th Annual Family Fun & Resource Fair at the Rev. Samuel Delevoe Memorial Park on April 4th.

For more information on Broward AWARE! Protecting OUR Children visit: cscbroward.org/browardaware or call 954-377-1119.

About Broward AWARE

The Broward AWARE! Protecting OUR Children campaign, powered by the CSC, is an awareness campaign that uses the full spectrum of media to ensure that Broward County families, educators, media, law enforcement and all stakeholders use and share resources that make it possible for children to safely realize their full potential, hopes and dreams. The campaign is inspired by the work of the Ounce of Prevention Fund of Florida and Prevent Child Abuse/Pinwheels for Prevention Florida. Local partners include: 2-1-1 Broward, A Child Is Missing, ARC Broward, Broward Regional Health Planning Council & Human Services Innovations, Broward County Nancy J. Cotterman Center, Broward County Family Success Center, Broward County Parks & Recreation, Broward County Public Schools, Broward Sheriff’s Office, ChildNet, Children’s Services Council of Broward County, City of Fort Lauderdale, Department of Children and Families, Chrysalis Health, Feeding South Florida, Ft. Lauderdale Police Dept., Early Steps, Florida Dept. of Health in Broward County, Guardian ad Litem, HANDY, Jack & Jill Children’s Center, Kid Inc., KidSafe Foundation, Mt. Bethel Human Services, Ounce of Prevention Florida, the SoFIA, Swim Central, SWIMS Foundation, YMCA of South Florida, Young At Art and more….

About the Children’s Services Council of Broward County

The Children’s Services Council of Broward County is an independent taxing authority which was established by a public referendum on September 5, 2000, and was reauthorized on November 4, 2014, which, through Public Act, Chapter 2000-461 of the laws of Florida, authorized the Council to levy up to 0.5 mills of property taxes. The role of the Council is to provide the leadership, advocacy and resources necessary to enhance children’s lives and empower them to become responsible, productive adults through collaborative planning and funding of a continuum of quality care. To learn more about programs and services the Children’s Services Council funds, please call (954) 377-1000 or go to https://www.cscbroward.org/. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

