MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police are on the scene of a northwest Miami-Dade shooting Thursday evening that left a teen injured.
According to Miami-Dade police, officers responded to the 2400 block of NW 96th Street in reference to a shot spotter alert.
The responding units found no victim or suspects.
While investigating, they learned Miami-Dade Fire Rescue had taken a teenage male to a local hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds to the leg.
MDPD detectives confirmed the teen, whose condition has not been released, was shot in the area of the alert.
Investigators are continuing to gather evidence. They have no description of the suspect or suspects at this time.
Anyone with information that can help police with this ongoing investigation is asked to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.
